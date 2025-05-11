The Padres crush five home runs in their dominant 21-0 win over the Rockies. (1:20)

The Colorado Rockies fell to 6-33 after a 21-0 drubbing at the hands of the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Denver, matching the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the worst 39-game start in the majors since 1900.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts hit home runs in the fifth inning, part of a five-homer game for San Diego, while Stephen Kolek (2-0) tossed a shutout in his second major league start. It was the biggest shutout win in Padres franchise history and tied for the third-biggest shutout win in MLB since 1901.

The Rockies have lost eight straight games and are headed to their seventh consecutive losing season and a possible third straight 100-loss season with manager Bud Black at the helm.

Despite the struggles, Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt backed Black before Saturday night's game, telling The Denver Post that he believes the season still can be turned around.

Most Losses Through First 39 Games Losses 2025 Rockies 33 1988 Orioles 33 1952 Pirates 32 1932 Red Sox 32 1928 Phillies 32 1904 Senators 32 >>>Since 1900

"I think our guys are still playing hard, and that's what I look at," Schmidt told the Post. "Guys are working hard every day, they come with energy, for the most part. I don't think we are [at that point of firing Black]. Guys still believe in what we are doing and where we are headed. We are all frustrated."

Colorado has lost its past four games by at least eight runs each and is the first team to allow 10 or more runs in four straight games since the 2021 Orioles.

Schmidt said he's looking for "growth" as the season goes along.

"I feel for the fans, I feel for the people around here," he said. "I know we are better than we have played, but we are not good right now. We have to battle through it and get to the other side.

"There are still a lot of games left. I think we can turn it around, but it's going to take a whole group to do it. The guys are working to get better."

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.