Josh Jung pads the Rangers' lead with a two-run homer with his mother in attendance. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Josh Jung delivered a special Mother's Day gift to his mom, Mary.

The Texas Rangers third baseman hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning off Beau Brieske at Detroit on Sunday. Jung's brother, Jace, was in the Tigers' lineup at the same position.

Before the game, Mary Jung delivered the game ball to the mound and her sons joined her on the field.

"My heart is just exploding," Mary Jung said in an interview on the Rangers' telecast. "I mean, I couldn't ask for a better Mother's Day gift. We're all in the same place, to begin with. But then to watch them live their dream, do what they love to do, I couldn't be more proud."

Watching your sons play in @MLB on Mother's Day? Priceless pic.twitter.com/gMuh3aNnD4 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 11, 2025

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first home run by a player facing his brother's team on Mother's Day since it first became a national holiday in 1914.

The Jungs' parents, Mary and Jeff, have been in attendance throughout the three-game series. The brothers also started Saturday when Texas recorded a 10-3 victory.

The Rangers went on to win Sunday's game 6-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.