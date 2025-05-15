Open Extended Reactions

The National League still dominates in Week 7 of our MLB Power Rankings, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets holding on to the top two sports on the list. But a pair of American League squads are making a dent.

The red-hot Detroit Tigers, owners of the AL's best record, leapfrog the No. 4 San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs (down this week to No. 7), moving up from No. 5 to No. 3. The AL East-leading New York Yankees, meanwhile, reenter the top five after a No. 7 ranking last week.

Have the Tigers hit their ceiling?

With the Subway Series scheduled this weekend, will the Mets or the Yankees win temporary bragging rights in the Big Apple?

Our expert panel has combined to rank every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield, Buster Olney and Alden Gonzalez to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Record: 28-15

Previous ranking: 1

When the season began, Clayton Kershaw was a luxury. The Dodgers seemed to possess so much starting-pitching depth that it was safe to wonder where the future Hall of Famer would even fit. But things have changed. Shohei Ohtani's pitching rehab has gone slowly. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and, more recently, Roki Sasaki have landed on the injured list with shoulder ailments. And when Kershaw makes his return to the rotation on Saturday, it will serve as a much-needed boost to a staff that is routinely staging bullpen games these days -- just like it did for so much of October. -- Gonzalez

Record: 28-16

Previous ranking: 2

Brett Baty began the season at the Mets' regular second baseman but was sent down to Triple-A after hitting .204 with a .246 OBP in 19 games. He was called back up on May 5 when Jesse Winker went on the IL and has homered four times on this homestand, including the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of a 2-1 victory over the Pirates on Tuesday. With Winker sidelined another five to seven weeks, Baty should continue to get plenty of playing time, including at his natural position of third base, with Mark Vientos sliding over to the DH role. -- Schoenfield

Record: 29-15

Previous ranking: 5

The journey of Javier Baez is becoming one of the most unlikely baseball stories of this year, maybe this decade. Baez lost his starting role in August, and there were evaluators with other teams convinced the Tigers were about to release him. But not long after that demotion, Baez, long known as a player who reliably posts and plays, told the Tigers that he had been hurting. He had hip surgery and looked much better at the plate in spring training. When a wave of injuries created a need for a center fielder, Baez, a lifelong infielder, took to the position -- and he is thriving, including hitting a walk-off homer against Boston on Tuesday. -- Olney

Record: 27-15

Previous ranking: 3

Fernando Tatis Jr. turned on Kenley Jansen's 2-2 cutter late Tuesday night and immediately tossed his bat to the side. The baseball sailed a whopping 430 feet, breaking a 4-4 tie, electrifying Petco Park and giving Tatis the first walk-off homer of his career. By that point, Tatis was slashing .316/.389/.574 with 11 home runs and eight stolen bases, making him one of the game's best performers thus far. Manny Machado (slashing .340/.410/.490) and Jackson Merrill (.412/.438/.676) are doing their part, too. Given the holes in the bottom of their lineup, star-level performances from star-level players are precisely what the Padres need. -- Gonzalez

Record: 25-18

Previous ranking: 7

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt is simple and direct in communicating with players, and one thing he has said to his team is: "I don't make the lineup. You guys make the lineup with how you play." And this is where the Yankees and Aaron Boone are with third base in the aftermath of Oswaldo Cabrera's devastating ankle injury: If one of the candidates hits, he will continue to play. The veteran on the clock now is DJ LeMahieu; if he hits, he'll continue to get starts. If not, the Yankees' search for third base help will continue. -- Olney

Record: 25-18

Previous ranking: 8

Kyle Schwarber continues to rake, including homering twice to drive in all three runs in a 3-0 win over the Guardians on Sunday that completed a nice 5-1 road trip to Tampa and Cleveland. Schwarber entered Wednesday's doubleheader tied for the MLB lead with 14 home runs while ranking sixth in OPS. After leading the majors with 200 strikeouts in 2022 and 215 in 2023 and striking out 197 times in 2024, Schwarber's contact rate has climbed in 2025, and he has cut his strikeout rate of more than 29% the past three seasons all the way down to just over 20%. He could be headed to his third All-Star Game. -- Schoenfield

Record: 25-19

Previous ranking: 4

Justin Turner is hitting under .200, but the 40-year-old veteran delivered in a big way on Tuesday. After pinch hitting earlier in the game, Turner delivered a two-run walk-off double in a 5-4 win over the Marlins. "I'm happy for him. It's a big moment," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "He's done it so many times. It's not fun watching a great player struggle, but he got a moment and he did it." That game was also the MLB debut for catcher/DH Moises Ballesteros, the Cubs' preseason No. 2 prospect. Called up to replace the injured Ian Happ, Ballesteros was hitting .368/.420/.522 in Triple-A. He served as the DH for the Cubs and went 0-for-4, although he lived up to his reputation as a strong contact hitter by putting the ball in play all four at-bats. -- Schoenfield

Record: 25-19

Previous ranking: 6

Giants: The Giants suffered a four-game losing streak recently, a stretch in which they were outscored by a grand total of... five runs. Even when the Giants lose games, they continue to be competitive, which speaks well to their prospects in 2025. Just as encouraging: Willy Adames and Justin Verlander, their two big free agent additions last offseason, have seemingly rounded into form. Adames' slash line was just .208/.292/.300 through the month of April, but he's slashing .264/.339/.528 in May. Verlander, meanwhile, had a 6.75 ERA through his first four starts but has a 2.76 ERA over his past five. -- Gonzalez

Record: 23-19

Previous ranking: 9

A Mariners team that enjoyed a remarkable run of health from its starting pitchers last year placed another one of their starters on the injured list Wednesday, when Bryce Miller was diagnosed with a bout of elbow inflammation, joining George Kirby and Logan Gilbert on the shelf. The news came on the heels of a recent four-game losing streak -- which followed an 8-2 stretch. It emphasized something we should have probably learned by now -- that nobody is going to run away with the American League West this season. -- Gonzalez

Record: 25-18

Previous ranking: 13

In the midst of his April struggles, Emmanuel Clase revealed to the Guardians that he had some shoulder soreness -- nothing debilitating but something that was bothering him. Cleveland backed off him, and he did not pitch for five days. Since that brief in-season break, Clase has allowed only one earned run in eight appearances, and the Cleveland bullpen that was so dominant last year has its closer nearing his previous form. Meanwhile, the Guardians' rotation seems to be improving, with the return of Shane Bieber getting closer by the week. -- Olney

Record: 23-21

Previous ranking: 10

The D-backs split a four-game home series against the Dodgers over the weekend, during which their hitters scored 20 runs and their pitchers allowed 25. It basically encapsulated their season. The D-backs' offense has been a force this year, ranking third in the majors in OPS, fourth in homers and fifth in runs per game. But their pitching staff has a 4.71 ERA, seventh-highest in the sport. And though it's easy to see Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez pitching better out of the rotation, the concern lies in the bullpen, especially with A.J. Puk out an undetermined amount of time with elbow stiffness. Some good news on that front: Justin Martinez, their dynamic closer, could return as early as this week. -- Gonzalez

Record: 25-20

Previous ranking: 11

Top prospect Jac Caglianone is doing his part to put himself into the conversation for possible promotion later this season, crushing the pitching in Double-A. If he is going to help the Royals in the big leagues this year, it'll likely be as an outfielder, and Kansas City has started using him twice a week in that capacity in the minors. He has work to do in refining his reads and in his ability to get good jumps, and longtime K.C. coach Rusty Kuntz is overseeing the effort to help Caglianone defensively. Caglianone is very open to feedback and has been spending time in batting practice getting reads on the ball off the bat. -- Olney

Record: 22-23

Previous ranking: 12

The Rafael Devers situation is settled: Unless something changes dramatically, he'll continue to serve as the designated hitter -- something he has done very well this year -- and the Red Sox will find other solutions at first base. Maybe the only person who has the power to alter the trajectory of this situation is Devers himself, by going to manager Alex Cora and volunteering to take ground balls. One AL evaluator familiar with the situation is shocked that Devers hasn't been taking grounders anyway, to give Cora alternatives at first base in the event of injuries to other players and the need for a stopgap solution. -- Olney

Record: 21-22

Previous ranking: 14

After starting 0-7, the Braves reached .500 for the first time with Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Nationals. The Braves went 7-3 over a 10-game stretch, with three of those wins coming in walk-off fashion and another coming in extra innings. Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin continues to sizzle at the plate, going 3-for-4 on Tuesday with a home run and double to raise his line to .329/.382/.557. After starting the season 1-for-18, Tuesday's big game capped a 20-game stretch where he hit .423 with four home runs. -- Schoenfield

Record: 24-20

Previous ranking: 23

Here come the Cardinals. St. Louis ran off nine wins in a row heading into Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies -- two over the Mets, three-game sweeps of the Pirates and Nationals and then taking the first game in Philly. The pitching staff had a 2.00 ERA over that nine-game stretch, allowing just three home runs in 81 innings. The offense hit .267 with 10 home runs with Willson Contreras leading the way, hitting .367 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. Nolan Arenado and Victor Scott II had OBPs over .400 during the win streak while Ivan Herrera returned after more than a month on the IL to help boost the lineup as well. -- Schoenfield

Record: 23-20

Previous ranking: 22

The cliché long applied to Byron Buxton might never be more true than it is right now: When he's on the field, he's a great player. Going into the Twins' Wednesday doubleheader in Baltimore, Buxton had multihit games in 11 of the team's previous 20, and in that span, he was hitting .316, with six homers, 15 runs and 18 RBIs to spearhead Minnesota's recent win streak. As usual, Buxton is playing strong defense in the outfield, with positive ratings in both outs above average and defensive runs saved. -- Olney

Record: 22-20

Previous ranking: 16

The Astros' offense is still without Yordan Alvarez and still waiting for the likes of Jose Altuve and Christian Walker to get going. But the month of May has provided some encouraging signs from less-established players who really need to take another step forward this season, specifically Jake Meyers, Jeremy Pena, Yandy Diaz and Isaac Paredes. Those four have combined to slash .356/.415/.561 with eight home runs this month. The Astros are just 6-6 in May, but they're still well within striking distance in a wide-open American League West. And they'd be in far worse position without the production of those aforementioned players. -- Gonzalez

Record: 23-21

Previous ranking: 19

An offense still trying to find its footing placed its best hitter, Corey Seager, on the injured list for the second time in less than two weeks on Tuesday. Seager is dealing with a hamstring strain, the same injury that kept him out from April 23 to May 2. During that stretch, the Rangers lost eight of 10, winning one game by a 15-2 score but combining for 14 runs in their other nine. Their offense doesn't seem to flow quite the same without Seager, who's slashing .300/.346/.520 in 26 games this season. His middle-infield partner, Marcus Semien, needs to step up, now more than ever. -- Gonzalez

Record: 22-21

Previous ranking: 18

The rotation is a concern and their defense is a mess, but boy is the A's offense fun. And few represent that better than Jacob Wilson, the 23-year-old shortstop who's making an early case for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Wilson returned to his roots in Los Angeles on Tuesday and went 4-for-5 with two home runs at Dodger Stadium, propelling the A's to an 11-1 rout over the defending World Series champs. That performance put Wilson's slash line at .363/.389/.513 -- a 168-plate-appearance sample in which he had drawn just seven walks but had struck out only nine times. Fun. -- Gonzalez

Record: 21-23

Previous ranking: 17

The Brewers aren't going to go anywhere unless Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich start to produce better results -- namely, getting on base more often. Chourio is hitting .265 with seven home runs, but has drawn just four walks with 37 strikeouts, giving him an OBP under .300. Yelich also has seven home runs but is hitting .205 with a .301 OBP. He's striking out 28% of the time, a sizable 10% increase from last season. The Brewers certainly have other big holes -- they're last in OPS at third base, for example -- but they need their two big stars to carry this offense. -- Schoenfield

Record: 20-24

Previous ranking: 15

The Reds scuffled through a 2-8 stretch that saw Hunter Greene land on the IL with a groin strain and Noelvi Marte, who had been hitting well, land on the IL with an oblique strain. Three of those losses were in extra innings, which dropped the Reds to 0-5 in extra frames, but the offense was also a big culprit, getting shut out three times and scoring just one run in three other games. They managed a 13-9 victory over the Astros, scoring 10 runs in the first inning, with seven of those coming off a struggling Lance McCullers Jr., who is trying to make a comeback for Houston. -- Schoenfield

Record: 21-21

Previous ranking: 21

The Blue Jays' sweep of the Mariners in Seattle last weekend was a classic example of the American League's parity. Just when the Jays' offense had settled into something of a malaise, they go in and dominate the AL West front-runner. There are likely to be more ebbs and flows like this during the summer as Toronto defines itself. If the Jays ever decide to move veterans before the trade deadline, George Springer is one player who could draw interest in a very, very thin outfield market. He is off to a strong start in his age-35 season while making $24 million this year and next, and if Toronto aims to reshape its roster, his production and experience would be attractive to other teams. -- Olney

Record: 19-23

Previous ranking: 20

When the Rays announced they would play their home games at Tampa's Steinbrenner Field this season, the assumption was that the team's hitters -- who had previously competed in the pitcher's haven that is Tropicana Field -- would get a nice bump in a park thought to have a prevailing wind to right field. But that has not always been the case up to this point. The Rays' hitters rank 19th among the 30 teams in wRC+ in their home park, although they are tied for eighth in home runs. Brandon Lowe, Christopher Morel, Danny Jansen and Taylor Walls are all batting under .200 at home so far. -- Olney

Record: 15-26

Previous ranking: 25

Even before the season started, it seemed as if the Orioles would need to hit enough to make up for their pitching challenges. Despite the surprisingly slow start for the offense, that continues to be the case, as there are few signs of a rotation turnaround. There are some ugly numbers. Opposing hitters carried an OPS of .920 in Camden Yards this season going into Wednesday's doubleheader. In Baltimore's losses, the team had an ERA of 8.59. The team's record in games in which the Orioles scored fewer than six runs: 5-19. -- Olney

Record: 18-26

Previous ranking: 24

After getting close to .500 at 17-19, the Nationals dropped seven in a row, scoring two or fewer runs in five of those losses. CJ Abrams has been the one player producing at the plate, with three three-hit games in that stretch to push his average over .300. Since the World Series season in 2019, the only qualified Nationals to hit .300 were Juan Soto and Trea Turner in the shortened 2020 season and then Soto in 2021. In the history of the Expos/Nationals franchise, the only shortstops to hit .300 were Turner in 2020, Cristian Guzman in 2008 and Mark Grudzielanek in 1996. -- Schoenfield

Record: 17-25

Previous ranking: 28

From April 11 to May 4, the Angels navigated a brutal stretch in which their offense posted a .574 OPS, their pitchers put up a 6.08 ERA and their defense committed 13 errors, a 21-game stretch in which they accumulated only five victories. The Angels have since been better. More competitive, at least. They took two of three from the Blue Jays, hung tough with the Orioles, then played back-to-back tight games in San Diego, coming all the way back against lights-out closer Robert Suarez on Monday and watching Fernando Tatis Jr. walk-off Kenley Jansen on Tuesday. The Angels are simply not being embarrassed at this point. That's progress. -- Gonzalez

Record: 15-29

Previous ranking: 26

The Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton, sitting in last place in the division with a 12-26 record. Bench coach Don Kelly took over as interim manager. A seven-game losing streak was the final straw. Shelton was in his sixth season as manager and after finishing 76-86 the past two seasons, the club had higher expectations for 2025 -- although ownership and management did little in the offseason to improve the club. "I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary," GM Ben Cherington said in an odd statement. In more exciting news, Paul Skenes announced that he's committed to pitch for Team USA in next year's World Baseball Classic. He's the second player to publicly commit to playing, alongside team captain Aaron Judge. -- Schoenfield

Record: 16-26

Previous ranking: 27