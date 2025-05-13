Don Van Natta Jr. reports on Rob Manfred lifting the bans on all deceased players, including Pete Rose and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, making them eligible for the Hall of Fame. (3:02)

Pete Rose, Joe Jackson, seven other members of the 1919 Chicago "Black Sox", six other former players, one coach and one former owner are now eligible to be voted on for the Hall of Fame after commissioner Rob Manfred removed them from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list.

Hall of Fame chairwoman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement: "The National Baseball Hall of Fame has always maintained that anyone removed from Baseball's permanently ineligible list will become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration. Major League Baseball's decision to remove deceased individuals from the permanently ineligible list will allow for the Hall of Fame candidacy of such individuals to now be considered."

Due to Hall of Fame voting procedures, Rose and Jackson won't be eligible to be voted on until the Classic Era Baseball committee, which votes on individuals who made their biggest impact prior to 1980, meets in December of 2027.

Let's dig into what all this means.

Why were these players banned?

All individuals on the banned list who were reinstated had been permanently ineligible due to accusations related to gambling related to baseball -- either throwing games, accepting bribes, or like Rose, betting on baseball games.

Most of the banned players, including Jackson and his seven Chicago White Sox teammates who threw the 1919 World Series, played in the 1910s, when gambling in baseball was widespread. As historian Bill James once wrote, "Few simplifications of memory are as bizarre as the notion that the Black Sox scandal hit baseball out of the blue. ... In fact, of course, the Black Sox scandal was merely the largest wart of a disease that had infested baseball at least a dozen years earlier and had grown, unchecked, to ravage the features of a generation."

The most famous player, of course, was Jackson, one of baseball's biggest stars alongside Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker in the 1910s. While many have tried to exonerate Jackson through the years, pointing out that he hit .375 in the 1919 World Series, baseball historians agree that Jackson was a willing participant in throwing the World Series and accepted money from the gambling ring that paid off the White Sox players.

While the White Sox players were acquitted in a criminal trial in 1921, commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis banned the eight players in a statement that began with the words "Regardless of the verdict of juries ..."

If there was an innocent member in the group, it was third baseman Buck Weaver, not Jackson. Weaver had participated in meetings where the fixing of the World Series was discussed, and Landis banned him for life for guilty knowledge.

As for Rose, he was banned in 1989 by commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti for betting on games while he was manager of the Cincinnati Reds, including those involving his own team. While Rose denied the accusations for years, he eventually confessed. He died last September at age 83.

Who else is impacted?

Phillies owner William Cox was banned in 1943 and forced to sell the team for betting on games. Cox had just purchased the team earlier that season. None of the other non-White Sox players are of major significance, although Benny Kauff was the big star of the Federal League in 1914-15, winning the batting title both seasons. The Federal League was a breakoff league that attempted to challenge the National and American leagues.

When is the soonest Rose and Jackson could go into the Hall of Fame?

The Hall of Fame voting process for players not considered by the Baseball Writers' Association of America -- such as Rose and Jackson, who never appeared on the ballot due to their banned status -- includes two eras: the Contemporary Baseball Era (1980 to present) and the Classic Baseball Era (pre-1980). The voting periods are already set:

December 2025: Player ballot for the Contemporary Era.

December 2026: Contemporary Era ballot for managers, executives and umpires.

December 2027: Classic Era ballot for players, managers, executives and umpires.

Each committee has an initial screening to place eight candidates on the ballot, so Rose and Jackson will first have to make the ballot. While it's unclear how a future screening committee will proceed, it's possible that both will make the ballot. While comparisons to players with PED allegations aren't exactly apples to apples -- since they were never placed on the ineligible list -- it's worth noting that Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro were included on the eight-player Contemporary Era ballot in 2023.

Once the ballot is determined -- a 16-person committee consisting of Hall of Fame players, longtime executives and media members or historians -- convenes and votes. A candidate must receive 12 votes to get selected. In the most recent election in December, Dave Parker and Dick Allen were on the Classic Era ballot.

Which players have the best HOF cases?

Obviously, Rose would have been a slam-dunk Hall of Famer had he never bet on baseball and had he appeared on the BBWAA ballot after his career ended. The all-time MLB leader with 4,256 hits, Rose won three batting titles and was the 1973 NL MVP. And while he's overrated in a sense -- his 79.6 career WAR is more in line with the likes of Jeff Bagwell, Brooks Robinson and Robin Yount than all-time elite superstars -- and hung on well past his prime to break Ty Cobb's hits record, his popularity and fame would have made him an inner-circle Hall of Famer.

Whether he'll get support now is complicated. Bonds and Clemens both received fewer than four votes in 2023. The committee usually consists of eight former players, and they may not support Rose given the one hard and fast rule that every player knows: You can't bet on the game.

Jackson, meanwhile, was a star of the deadball era, hitting .408 in 1911 and .356 in his career, an average that ranks fourth all time behind only Cobb, Negro Leagues star Oscar Charleston and Rogers Hornsby. He finished with 62.2 WAR and 1,772 hits in a career that ended at age 32 due to the ban. Those figures would be low for a Hall of Fame selection, although the era committees did recently elect Allen and Tony Oliva, both of whom finished with fewer than 2,000 hits. And again, it is hard to say how the committee will view Jackson's connection to gambling on the sport.

The only other reinstated player with a semblance of a chance to get on a ballot is pitcher Eddie Cicotte, who won 209 games and finished with 59.7 WAR. While his final season came at 36, the knuckleballer was still going strong, having won 29 games for the White Sox in 1919 and 21 in 1920 before Landis banned him.

For what it's worth, the top position players in career WAR who made their mark prior to 1980 and aren't in the Hall of Fame are Rose, Bill Dahlen (75.3), Bobby Grich (71.0), Graig Nettles (67.6), Reggie Smith (64.6), Ken Boyer (62.8), Jackson and Sal Bando (61.5).

Pitching candidates would include Luis Tiant (65.7), Tommy John (61.6) and Wes Ferrell (60.1). John was on the recent ballot and received seven votes. Others on that ballot included Steve Garvey, Boyer, Negro Leagues pitcher John Donaldson, Negro Leagues manager Vic Harris and Tiant.

Other potential pre-1980 candidates could include Thurman Munson, Bert Campaneris, Dave Concepcion and Stan Hack.