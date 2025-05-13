DETROIT -- Tigers right-hander Jason Foley, who had a team-high 28 saves last season, has had season-ending shoulder surgery.

"He's going to want to forget 2025 because he very much was going to be a part of this season," manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday. "I love him as a competitor and know he will attack this rehab."

The 29-year-old Foley was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after spring training, a season after trailing only four AL pitchers in saves.

Foley went on the injured list last month with a right shoulder strain.

He was 3-6 with a 3.15 ERA in 69 appearances last year, tying Will Vest for the team lead, and had at least 20 more saves than any other Tiger. In three-plus seasons, he is 7-9 with a 3.16 ERA in 210 games.