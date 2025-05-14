Open Extended Reactions

Matt Carpenter, a three-time All-Star who played 14 major league seasons, is retiring from baseball.

He made the announcement Wednesday on Sports Spectrum's "Get in the Game" podcast hosted by former teammate Scott Linebrink.

Carpenter, an infielder, was selected by the Cardinals in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB draft out of TCU. He spent his first 11 seasons with St. Louis (2011-21), followed by single seasons with the Yankees in 2022 and Padres in 2023.

He made one final stop with the Cardinals, appearing in 59 games in 2024.

"I had quite a thrill being able to don the St. Louis Cardinals logo for many years," Carpenter, 39, told Linebrink on Wednesday.

The Cardinals sent appreciation to their longtime player on social media.

"Congratulations on a great career, Matt! Whether it was on the field or in the community, you represented our city with class."

Carpenter, a native Texan, had his best season in 2013, when he batted .318 and also led the majors in runs (126), hits (199) and doubles (55).

With the Cardinals, Carpenter has a career average of .261 with 159 home runs and 591 RBIs to go with 767 runs and 1,185 hits in 1,388 career games.

Overall, he retires with a career .259 average, 179 home runs and 659 RBIs in 1,511 games.