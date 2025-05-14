Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation ahead of Wednesday afternoon's game against the New York Yankees.

Miller, 26, struggled in May and gave up a combined 11 earned runs over his past two starts spanning nine innings. He's 2-4 this year with a 5.22 ERA in eight starts.

In a corresponding move, the Mariners recalled left-hander Jhonathan Díaz from Triple-A Tacoma. Díaz, 28, has appeared in seven games for the Rainiers, going 2/3 with a 5.87 ERA. He made one relief appearance with Seattle earlier this season, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout against Detroit on April 1.