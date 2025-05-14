Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-handed starter Jose Quintana on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a shoulder impingement.

The move is retroactive to Sunday. Quintana last pitched in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in which he gave up three runs (one earned) in 5⅓ innings.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers called up right-hander Tobias Myers from Triple-A Nashville.

Quintana, who signed as a free agent on March 5, has delivered for the Brewers, going 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 34 innings over six starts.

The 36-year-old veteran spent last season with the New York Mets, finishing 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 170⅓ innings. In his career, which began in 2012 with the Chicago White Sox, he is 106-104 with a 3.72 ERA with eight teams.

Myers, 26, has a career record of 10-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 32 appearances (29 starts) for Milwaukee.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.