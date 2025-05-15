Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers signed veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario to a minor league contract on Thursday.

Rosario, 33, had elected to become a free agent after the Atlanta Braves designated him for assignment last Friday.

He was 0-for-4 in three games with the Braves after starting the season and going 1-for-4 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers designated him for assignment and he became a free agent on April 25. The Braves signed him three days later.

The Brewers have been dealing with injuries to outfielders, with Blake Perkins (right shin fracture) and Garrett Mitchell (left oblique tightness) currently on the injured list.

Over parts of 11 seasons, Rosario is a career .261 hitter with 169 home runs and 583 RBIs in 1,126 games with five different clubs, including five seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2015-20) and parts of five with the Braves (2021-24, 2025).

Rosario was the National League Championship Series MVP in 2021, when he powered the Braves past the Dodgers with three home runs, nine RBIs and a 1.647 OPS in six games.