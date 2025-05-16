Open Extended Reactions

Fenway Park's Green Monster is one of the most intimidating walls a hitter can face. The Boston Red Sox are bringing that aura to their latest City Connect uniforms with a design that pays homage to their home stadium's iconic left-field wall.

The "Fenway Greens" uniforms were unveiled Friday and will debut against the Atlanta Braves the same day. The threads will be worn on select home game days throughout the season.

Boston's previous yellow-and-blue City Connect uniform now replaces its blue alternates.

"The original Nike City Connect uniforms were a bold departure for the team, rooted in the spirit of the [Boston] Marathon more than the club's traditional identity," Troup Parkinson, Red Sox chief marketing and partnerships officer, said in a news release. "This time, we started with a clear design thesis to create something lasting -- drawn directly from Fenway Park itself. Every element has meaning and reflects a place that has defined Red Sox baseball for over a century."

"Red Sox" appears on the front of the new design in a font similar to the signature hand-painted lettering that appears on the Green Monster.

The white numbers on the back are a nod to the numbers hung on the Green Monster each inning. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

Numbers are in yellow on the front, a nod to the Fisk and Pesky foul poles at Fenway, and white on the back, a nod to the numbers hung on the wall each inning. The yellow accent is also similar to the Green Monster's, meant to accent the main colors.

On the inside collar of the uniform is "1912," representing the year Fenway Park opened. It's stitched on a concrete, heather pattern to symbolize the interior structure of the wall.

A clever design appears on the lower left of the uniform as a graphic detail. Three green lights and four red are featured in a replica of the Green Monster's vintage ball, strike and out indicator.

The sleeve of the jersey is a circular "B" logo, a reference to the "H" and "E" lights on the monster. Those are used to indicate a hit or error.

The Green Monster is the 2,320-square-foot left-field wall at Fenway Park that was rebuilt in 1934 after a fire. It was made with a concrete base and includes a hand-operated scoreboard. The wall was painted green in 1947, hence the nickname.