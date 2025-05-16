        <
          Twins take shutout win to social media for Orioles troll

          • Anthony GharibMay 16, 2025, 12:55 AM

          The Minnesota Twins are on a roll. They extended their winning streak to 11 games Thursday with a 4-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles that completed a series sweep. Their confidence carried over to social media, too, as they trolled the Orioles.

          Minnesota used a three-run third inning to propel itself to victory, with home runs from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Byron Buxton.

          The Twins hold the longest win streak in MLB; its their their longest run of victories since winning 12 straight from April 22 to May 4 last season, according to ESPN Research. The franchise record is 15 set in 1991.

          Minnesota poked fun at Baltimore's namesake with a post after the game, referring to the Orioles also being known as the "O's" -- and swapping a zero in for the O.

          The Twins have won each of their six matchups against the Orioles this season. All of them have come during Minnesota's current win streak.

          Minnesota (24-20) is fourth in the American League Central behind the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.