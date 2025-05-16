Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo furiously throws out umpires after being tossed in the bottom of the eighth inning. (0:54)

D-backs manager pulls switcheroo on umps in ejection of the year (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins are on a roll. They extended their winning streak to 11 games Thursday with a 4-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles that completed a series sweep. Their confidence carried over to social media, too, as they trolled the Orioles.

Minnesota used a three-run third inning to propel itself to victory, with home runs from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Byron Buxton.

The Twins hold the longest win streak in MLB; its their their longest run of victories since winning 12 straight from April 22 to May 4 last season, according to ESPN Research. The franchise record is 15 set in 1991.

Minnesota poked fun at Baltimore's namesake with a post after the game, referring to the Orioles also being known as the "O's" -- and swapping a zero in for the O.

So that's why they're called the 0's pic.twitter.com/KtL5ss8qS6 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 15, 2025

The Twins have won each of their six matchups against the Orioles this season. All of them have come during Minnesota's current win streak.

Minnesota (24-20) is fourth in the American League Central behind the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.