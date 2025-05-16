Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani homered twice and drove in six runs on his bobblehead night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Athletics 19-2 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in their last six series.

After losing the opener 11-1, the Dodgers outscored the Athletics 28-5 over the final two games while improving to 17-4 at home, best in the majors. The 19 runs are their most ever against an American League opponent.

The Dodgers batted around in the third, when Hyeseong Kim singled in a run, Ohtani went deep to left-center and Andy Pages added a 416-foot, three-run shot with two outs for a 13-2 lead.

Ohtani tied Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the major league home run lead with his 15th in the fourth, a two-run, 418-foot blast to center for the 20th multi-homer game of his career. He has nine homers in his past 15 games and leads the majors with 48 runs.

Ohtani drove in one of the Dodgers' three runs with a sacrifice fly in the second. They scored three runs in the first, highlighted by Max Muncy's two-run homer. They tacked on another three runs in the eighth.

Kim reached base five times, twice via walk, and scored three runs.

Justin Wrobleski (1-1) got the win.

The Athletics had just three hits, including Max Schuemann's homer, and only one after the second inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.