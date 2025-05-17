Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Rockies activated Gold Glove shortstop Ezequiel Tovar from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night's road game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tovar, 23, has been sidelined with a left hip contusion and last played for Colorado on April 15.

In 16 games this season, Tovar is batting .212 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs. In four seasons with Colorado, he is a career .258 hitter with 42 home runs and 157 RBIs in 335 games, and was named the National League's Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop last season.

The Rockies also activated second baseman Tyler Freeman (oblique) and shortstop Aaron Schunk (groin) from the IL. Freeman is 1-for-11 (.091) in seven games this season while Schunk is 5-for-20 (.250) in seven games.

Colorado also promoted left-hander Carson Palmquist from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Friday's game. Palmquist, 24, will be making his major league debut after going 2-2 with a 3.82 ERA in seven Triple-A starts this season.

The Rockies also optioned outfielder Sean Bouchard (.169) and right-hander Anthony Molina (one scoreless appearance) to Albuquerque and designated shortstop Alan Trejo (.175) and second baseman Owen Miller (.143) for assignment.