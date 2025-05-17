Juan Soto walks to the plate in his first at-bat in his return to Yankee Stadium. (0:40)

NEW YORK -- Fans rose to their feet for Juan Soto's Yankee Stadium return in a rare standing jeer, and he responded by taking off his helmet, tipping it to the crowd and touching it against his heart.

Having turned down a 16-year, $760 million offer from the Yankees for a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets, Soto was the center of attention in the Bronx, wearing bright orange wristbands.

"I talked to him a couple of days ago and he's ready. He knows what's coming," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before Friday night's 6-2 Subway Series loss to the Yankees. "He's just got to enjoy it, embrace it and be himself."

Soto had a quiet night in his return. He walked in his first three plate appearances, scoring on Brandon Nimmo's single in the fourth, grounded out in the seventh and hit a game-ending flyout with two on. He made a weak three-hop throw home on Anthony Volpe's 243-foot sacrifice fly.

When Soto jogged to right field for the bottom of the first, many of the Bleacher Creatures turned their backs on him. When he caught Cody Bellinger's inning-ending flyout in the eighth and tossed the ball in the seats, a fan threw it back onto the field, prompting cheers.

With the Mets trailing badly, owner Steve Cohen left his second-row seat by the seventh inning.

Yankees fans had wanted Soto to remain in their lineup, hitting second ahead of Aaron Judge. New York acquired Soto from San Diego in December 2023 and he helped the Yankees reach the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Both teams lead their divisions going into the first of six Subway Series matchups this season; the Yankees atop the American League East at 26-18 and the Mets first in the National League East at 28-17.

"This year is unique obviously because of all the news and storylines around Juan the last couple of years, so you understand that ratchets up the intensity of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Soto entered with a .255 batting average, 8 homers, 20 RBIs and an .845 OPS in 43 games, down from a .313 average, 9 homers, 34 RBIs and a .947 OPS through the same number of games last year.

Juan Soto acknowledges the reaction of the Yankee Stadium crowd as he steps to the plate during the first inning Friday night. Seth Wenig/AP

He hit .288 with 41 homers, 109 RBIs and 129 walks last year, batting second in the order ahead of Judge in a 21st-century version of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Soto hit a go-ahead homer in the AL Championship Series opener against Cleveland and a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the 10th inning that won the pennant against the Guardians in Game 5.

"Juan obviously was only here for a year, but what he was able to do and what he meant for the team last year was huge," said pitcher Clay Holmes, who followed Soto from the Bronx to Queens. "He's across town. There's people that probably don't like that."

Soto received his first boos about 1 hour, 40 minutes earlier, when he went to right field during batting practice, cap backward in the style of Ken Griffey Jr.

"I had a pretty good seat back in 2022 when Houston came over here, and I felt like the louder the boos got, those guys raised their game," said Mendoza, a coach for Boone from 2018 to 2023. "Somebody's able to handle it, it's Juan Soto."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.