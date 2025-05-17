Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Tyler Gilbert on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The White Sox recalled left-hander Jared Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Gilbert exited the team's 13-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday in the sixth inning after facing just two batters.

He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 13 games (three starts) this season.

Gilbert, 31, is 3-8 with a 4.30 ERA in 47 career appearances (16 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies and White Sox.

Shuster, 26, has a 7.59 ERA without a decision in eight relief appearances this season with the White Sox.