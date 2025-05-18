Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers announced the signing of two-way international free agent Seong-Jun Kim on Saturday.

Kim is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound shortstop and right-handed pitcher. Kim, scheduled to graduate from Gwangju Jeil High School next January, was selected as Korea's high school player of the year in 2024.

Kim has hit 95 mph pitching while playing a majority of his position player time at shortstop. He's hitting .333 this season with a 1.015 OPS.

Kim is the fifth player from the high school to sign with a major league team, following Byung-Hyun Kim, Hee-Seop Choi, Jae Weong Seo and Jung Ho Kang.