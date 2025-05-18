Jose Alvarado strikes out Oneil Cruz with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. (0:17)

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball's drug policy.

Alvarado tested positive for exogenous testosterone, which is a performance-enhancing substance, MLB said in its statement Sunday.

The suspension is effective immediately. By rule, Alvarado will also be ineligible for the postseason this year.

"The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Jose's violation," the team said in a statement.

Alvarado leads the Phillies with seven saves this season. He is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 20 appearances. He has 25 strikeouts and four walks in 20 innings pitched.

Alvarado is the second player suspended this season under MLB's drug testing program. Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games on March 31.