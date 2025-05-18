Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Pitcher Kyle Gibson was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday with an 0-3 record and a 16.78 ERA in four starts after signing a $5.25 million, one-year contract March 22.

A day after firing manager Brandon Hyde, the Orioles also placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement.

Gibson allowed six runs and got just two outs in a 10-6 loss to Washington on Saturday, the first game after Tony Mansolino was promoted from third-base coach to interim manager. The defeat dropped the Orioles to 15-29.

A 37-year-old right-hander who was an All-Star in 2021, Gibson is 112-111 with a 4.60 ERA in 328 starts and six relief appearances over 13 seasons with Minnesota (2013-19), Texas (2020-21), Philadelphia (2021-22), the Orioles (2023, '25) and St. Louis (2024).

A two-time Gold Gove winner, O'Neill is hitting .188 with 2 homers, 10 RBIs and a .605 OPS in his first season since signing a $49.5 million, three-year contract.

Mansolino said Sunday that he was "trying to get up to speed" in his promotion. He declined to speculate why general manager Mike Elias appointed him as Hyde's short-term successor.

"That's probably a better question for him," Mansolino said. "I'm not sure. I've been here for five years, I feel like I've probably built some equity in the building through my time here. I'm sure that had a little something to do with it."

Elias has not spoken with reporters, addressing the decision only in a statement.

"As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility," he said. "Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future."

Baltimore recalled outfielder Dylan Carlson and right-hander Kade Strowd from Triple-A Norfolk.