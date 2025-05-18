Isaac Paredes belts a three-run homer in the 8th to put Houston ahead of Texas. (0:37)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Isaac Paredes hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off reliever Robert Garcia in the eighth inning after rookie Jack Leiter lost a no-hit bid in the seventh, and the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Leiter gave up Yainer Diaz's solo homer with two outs in the seventh as Houston trimmed its deficit to 3-1. The 25-year-old right-hander was replaced after consecutive soft singles from Jake Meyers and Cam Smith to start the eighth.

Texas reliever Chris Martin came on for Leiter but threw just one pitch before leaving with an apparent injury.

The left-hander Garcia (1-2) got two outs before Paredes' drive -- his seventh homer -- barely cleared the wall and the glove of a leaping Wyatt Langford near the foul line in left.

Leiter was seeking his fourth win of the season, and second in a row, having defeated the Colorado Rockies last Tuesday. He struck out four Astros and finished his day having thrown 87 pitches.

Josh Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 11th save as the Texas rivals split their four-game series.

Houston left-hander Framber Valdez (3-4) opened with three perfect innings in his first meeting with the Rangers since losing a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth on the same mound last August.

The Rangers started the fourth with consecutive singles from Sam Haggerty, Langford and Josh Jung, who drove home Haggerty in a three-run inning for Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.