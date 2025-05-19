Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals promoted Jac Caglianone, their top prospect, to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday after playing only 38 games at Double-A.

Caglianone, the No. 6 overall pick out of Florida in 2024, hit .322 with 9 home runs, 8 doubles and 43 RBIs for Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season.

Caglianone, 22, was a two-way star for the Gators but has focused exclusively on being a position player since being drafted. After batting .241 in 29 games for High-A Quad Cities following last year's draft and then .236 in 21 games in the Arizona Fall League, Caglianone was ranked No. 29 on the preseason top 100 MLB prospects list by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Playing primarily first base while also seeing time at the corner outfield spots, Caglianone is now one step closer to the major leagues as he is expected to make his Omaha debut on Tuesday. Kansas City's big-league team could stand an infusion of power, with the Royals entering Monday ranked last in homers (30) and 27th in runs scored (159) through 48 games.

Caglianone struck out 37 times in 175 plate appearances for Northwest Arkansas while walking 19 times.

The Royals also promoted Frank Mozzicato to Double-A after the left-handed pitcher posted a 1.24 ERA in seven starts with High-A Quad Cities.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.