The American League game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins was suspended in the top of the fourth inning because of inclement weather Monday night in Minneapolis.

The Twins announced that the game would resume, weather permitting, in the top of the fourth at 6:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The teams will start Tuesday's regularly scheduled game about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

The Guardians opened the scoring on a two-out, RBI double by Kyle Manzardo in the first inning.

In the bottom of the first, Ty France evened the score at 1-1 with an RBI single to center field that drove in Ryan Jeffers.

Minnesota pulled ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the second when Willi Castro hit his 100th career double, driving in Harrison Bader from first base.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober allowed one run on three hits in three innings. Meanwhile, Guardians left-hander Logan Allen surrendered two runs on four hits in three innings.

Cleveland is coming off being swept by the Cincinnati Reds in a weekend series.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.