Detroit Tigers right-hander Reese Olson will miss at least his next two scheduled starts after he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right finger inflammation.

Olson, who is 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 51 strikeouts in nine starts, left Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto Blue Jays due to soreness in the finger. He gave up just one hit in six shutout innings, striking out six and walking one.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has had to shuffle his rotation, opting to use a bullpen start for Wednesday's game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals and moving Jack Flaherty back a day to Thursday's series opener vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

In a corresponding roster move, the Tigers called up reliever Chase Lee from Triple-A Toledo. The right-hander has pitched nine innings over eight appearances this season, allowing one run with nine strikeouts.

"We're certainly not going to send Reese into a game without his full arsenal," Hinch told reporters Monday. "And we'll have a further update whenever I get it. But it's not going to be this series for Reese anyway, and now we have an extra reliever."

Hinch told reporters that Casey Mize, who is out with a hamstring injury, threw batting practice Monday and could return to the Tigers' rotation as early as Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.