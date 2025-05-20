Open Extended Reactions

Former major leaguer Andruw Jones has been named manager of the Netherlands for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, it was announced Tuesday.

"It's a tremendous honor to manage the #TeamKingdomNL in the World Baseball Classic," Jones said in an Instagram post announcing the hire. "I've worn the uniform as a player and coach, and now being trusted to manage the team is a great honor. Can't wait to put a great team together with my coaching staff."

Jones, a five-time All-Star outfielder during his 17 MLB seasons, competed as a player for the Netherlands in 2006 and 2013. He also served as bench coach in 2017 and 2023.

Netherlands will open play in Pool D in Miami -- along with the Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua -- when the WBC begins next March.

Jones was also selected to serve as a hitting coach under National League manager Chipper Jones for the All-Star Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.