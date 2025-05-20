Open Extended Reactions

Veteran free agent right-hander Adrian Houser is signing with the Chicago White Sox on a one-year, $1.35 million contract and will start Tuesday's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners in his season debut.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated right-hander Yoendrys Gomez for assignment.

The White Sox had scheduled right-hander Bryse Wilson (0-2, 6.00 ERA) to start. Wilson, who made 10 of his first 11 appearances as a reliever this year, is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in three May starts. He allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 5⅓ innings in a road loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Houser, 32, has a career record of 32-39 with one save, a 4.21 ERA, 244 walks and 484 strikeouts in 608⅔ innings over 152 regular-season games (104 starts) for the Milwaukee Brewers (2015, 2018-23) and New York Mets (2024).

The Texas Rangers organization released Houser last Thursday after he went 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA in 39⅓ innings over nine games (eight starts) for Triple-A Round Rock this season.

Gomez, 25, was 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA, five hits allowed, two walks and two strikeouts in 3⅓ innings over three relief appearances this season. Over his three-year career, Gomez is 1-1 with one save, a 5.23 ERA, 20 walks and 27 strikeouts in 31 innings over 18 relief appearances for the New York Yankees (2023-25), Los Angeles Dodgers (2025) and White Sox.

The Dodgers selected him from the Yankees via waivers on April 25, and the White Sox did the same from the Dodgers on May 10.