NEW YORK -- For the first time in two decades, the Boone brothers will be in opposite dugouts when the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers meet for a three-game series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Back in 2005, Bret Boone and little brother Aaron -- whose father and grandfather were major leaguers -- were in their 30s and nearing the end of their careers as third-generation players. This time, Aaron is in his eighth season as Yankees manager and Bret is in his third week as Rangers hitting coach.

To celebrate the unlikely occasion, they had dinner together Monday after not seeing each other since spending Christmas together in San Diego.

"Well, it's new for me," Bret said. "He actually paid the bill last night."

Bret, 56, had never been on a major league coaching staff before the Rangers unexpectedly called him to gauge his interest in helping their anemic offense. He quickly accepted the job and took over as hitting coach on May 5, days after the club fired offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker.

At the time, the Rangers, less than two years removed from winning the World Series with Ecker, ranked last in the American League in runs scored. The sample is tiny, but the Rangers entered Tuesday ranked seventh in the league since May 6, Boone's first day on the job.

"He's fit in really nicely," said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who managed Bret on the 2000 San Diego Padres. "Bret's brought some new ideals, another set of eyes and ears. And I think he's done a really nice job of getting to know the guys, building relationships already, and he's a pleasure to have around."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, and older brother Bret Boone, the Rangers' hitting coach, faced off for the first time since their playing days Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Frank Franklin II/AP

Growing up, the brothers, because they were four years apart, didn't play together or against each other in any official capacity. But there were battles of all kinds at home.

"We used to box when we were kids, and I used to wear the headgear and he wouldn't," Aaron said. "So, picture, I'm probably 6, he's probably 10. And I popped him good one time. And kind of got him upset, and he took it to me pretty good.

"And I'm starting to cry a little bit. And he's like, 'No, you can't cry. We're gonna get in trouble.' Years later, I was thinking, 'We're gonna get in trouble? You're gonna get in trouble for beating up your little brother.'"

The last time the Boone brothers went against each other at the major league level was on April 24, 2005. Bret, who was in his 14th and final season, started at second base for the Mariners and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a sacrifice fly. Aaron started at third base for Cleveland. He went 1-for-3 with a solo home run against Jamie Moyer for Cleveland's only run.

Aaron, 52, played until the 2009 season. Eight years later, he was hired as Yankees manager, and he has gone on to lead the team to the postseason six times, including a World Series appearance last October. Aaron began Tuesday tied for 15th with a .584 career winning percentage.

"It was weird for me," Bret said. "He was always Bret's little brother. And then all of a sudden he got the Yankees job and people were saying, 'You're Aaron's brother.' I'm very proud of what he's done."

Before Tuesday's game, the two brothers exchanged their respective teams' lineup cards at home plate. They shared laughs with the umpire crew and came together for photos. Then it was all business.

"I'm sure I'll peek over there at some point during the game," Aaron said, "and see what his act looks like."