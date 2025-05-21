Open Extended Reactions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has started to do some light running as he works to return from a bone bruise in his left knee that has kept him out of the lineup for the past three weeks.

Trout told reporters on Tuesday that he ran at about 50% intensity on Monday and that he plans to run harder later this week. The three-time MVP was hurt trying to beat out an infield single on April 30 against the Seattle Mariners.

The 33-year-old was hitting .179 with nine homers and 18 RBI before the injury. He's missed substantial time in three of the past four seasons because of various injuries.

The 11-time All-Star has been hitting in the cages and playing catch during his recovery. He said the final step will be running the bases, but the outfielder doesn't know exactly when he will return.