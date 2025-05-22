Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox acquired first baseman Ryan Noda from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in a deal for cash.

Noda had been designated for assignment by the Angels before the trade that gives the Red Sox another possible option at first base.

Noda was immediately optioned by Boston to Triple-A Worcester following the trade with outfielder Masataka Yoshida getting transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

The Red Sox have been looking for help at first base after losing Triston Casas to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

The 29-year-old Noda played 164 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2023-24, batting .212 with 17 homers, 58 RBI and a .713 OPS. He had played 38 games this season at Triple-A Salt Lake this season, batting .148 with four homers, eight RBI and a .633 OPS.