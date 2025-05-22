Tim Kurkjian reacts to the Colorado Rockies having the worst 50-game start in the majors since 1895. (1:28)

DENVER -- Ranger Suárez pitched into the seventh inning to outduel German Márquez, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Thursday to sweep a four-game series.

Colorado fell to 8-42 -- the worst 50-game start in MLB's modern era (since 1901). Before that, you have to go back to the 1895 Louisville Colonels (7-43) to find a worse start.

The Rockies are 5-20 at home and are on pace to lose 136 games this season, which would pass the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (20-134) for the most losses by an MLB team. By contrast, the Chicago White Sox set the modern era record for most losses last season with 121.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has won seven straight overall and 11 of its past 12 on the road en route to the best 50-game mark (32-18) in the National League this season. The Phillies have won four straight road series. They've also won all seven games against the Rockies this season -- the first time in franchise history they've swept a season series of at least seven games.

Suárez (3-0) struck out six and walked three in 6⅔ innings. He left after giving up a two-out double to Jordan Beck and a walk to Ezequiel Tovar.

Orion Kerkering came on and retired Hunter Goodman on one pitch to end the threat. Jordan Romano got the final three outs for his sixth save.

Márquez (1-7) gave up two runs -- one earned -- on four hits, struck out five and walked two.

"I feel like every day is our day, and we have to go out there and do the best to win," Márquez told reporters after the game. "I feel we need to be together, and I feel we're closer to that point."

Márquez walked Kyle Schwarber leading off the seventh and Max Kepler drove him home with a one-out double to make it 2-0.

Bryce Harper's double in the fourth scored Bryson Stott, who reached on an error leading off the inning.

The Rockies did have an opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the second inning. Brenton Doyle tripled with one out, but Tyler Freeman grounded out to Trea Turner at short and Kyle Farmer flew out to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

The Rockies have been shut out eight times this season, and their 45 errors through 50 games is the most by an MLB team since the 2019 Seattle Mariners.

With the New York Yankees arriving to start a three-game series Friday, it continues to look bleak for the Rockies, who have yet to announce a starter for that game.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.