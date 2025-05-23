Rafael Devers hits a three-run homer and grand slam with eight RBIs in Game 1 of the doubleheader for Boston. (1:16)

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers had a career-high eight RBIs, hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a grand slam in a 13-run eighth to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Baltimore Orioles 19-5 Friday in a day-night doubleheader opener.

Boston trailed 2-1 entering the sixth, when Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single off Seranthony Dominguez (2-1), Jarren Duran had an RBI single against Gregory Soto and Devers followed with his fifth homer in 10 career at-bats against Soto.

Devers had four hits and leads the major leagues with 47 RBIs. He hit his seventh career slam and his second in a six-day span, his 12th homer this season. The drive came off rookie infielder Emmanuel Rivera, who gave up eight runs and got three outs, leaving him with a 72.00 ERA. Devers hit an RBI single earlier in the inning against Cionel Perez.

Boston scored its most runs since a 20-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 11, 2021, and finished with 20 hits.

Its 13 runs in the eighth inning are the franchise's second-most in an inning over the last 50 seasons (14 on June 27, 2003, against the Marlins). They were also the most runs by any team in the eighth inning or later since the New York Yankees on June 21, 2005, against the Tampa Bay Rays (also 13).

Baltimore has lost nine of 10 and and 15 of 18, dropping to 16-33. The Orioles are 1-5 since manager Brandon Hyde was fired and replaced on an interim basis by third base coach Tony Mansolino.

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman left with right quadriceps tightness after singling in the fifth inning.

Rob Refsnyder had four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the eighth off Pérez. Duran had three RBIs.

The Red Sox had eight players score multiple runs, one shy from tying the franchise record.

Garrett Whitlock (3-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.