BALTIMORE -- Jim Henneman, the longtime Baltimore Orioles beat writer and official scorer and the namesake of the press box at Camden Yards, has died. He was 89.

The Orioles announced Friday that Henneman, who was the primary official scorer for their home games from 1997-2019, died Thursday. The Baltimore native was moved into hospice care earlier this week, MASN reported.

Henneman was a fixture at Orioles games since the franchise moved from St. Louis in 1954 and covered the team for several decades as a newspaper reporter, including 15 years with the Baltimore Sun. The Orioles' press box was named in his honor before the 2024 season. He also spent five years as the public relations director for the NBA's Baltimore Bullets, from 1968-73.

"Henny's friendly demeanor, words of wisdom and historical anecdotes will be dearly missed. We are all better for knowing him and are eternally grateful for his dedication to the Orioles for more than eight decades," the club said in the announcement.