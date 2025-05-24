Open Extended Reactions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays announced changes to their home schedule on Saturday to avoid conflicts with the NFL's Buccaneers.

The adjustments affect the Rays' series against the St. Louis Cardinals and a game against the Boston Red Sox.

The Cardinals-Rays game originally set for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, has been moved to 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, to avoid a direct conflict with the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills across the street.

The Red Sox-Rays game originally set for 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, has been moved to 7:35 p.m. on the same day to avoid overlapping with the Buccaneers' 1 p.m. home opener against the New York Jets.

The Rays are playing at the New York Yankees' spring training complex, Steinbrenner Field, while repairs from a hurricane that devasted their stadium are completed.

Fans can use tickets for the original dates at the rescheduled games or exchange their tickets for another 2025 regular-season home game.