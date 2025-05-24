Open Extended Reactions

Less than three years after receiving a cancer diagnosis, Nic Enright is on his way to the major leagues.

The Cleveland Guardians called up the 28-year-old right-handed pitcher from Triple-A Columbus in an effort to bolster their bullpen as Hunter Gaddis heads to the bereavement list following a death in the family.

A 20th-round pick by Cleveland in 2019, Enright made nine appearances in 2025 for Columbus, where he held a 2.00 ERA with one save and seven strikeouts over nine innings. Last year, Enright went 2-1 for the Clippers with a 1.06 ERA, striking out 31 and collecting three saves in 17 innings.

Enright has not logged a major league appearance in his six-year career, setting the stage for a likely emotional debut should he get the call to the mound.

In 2022, less than a month after the Miami Marlins plucked him from Cleveland in the Rule 5 draft, Enright was diagnosed with Stage 2 nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma.

The righty persevered, however, believing that reaching the big leagues was a goal that would help him endure the treatments. On-field setbacks emerged, as well, including a shoulder impingement in 2024 and a lat strain that delayed his start to the 2025 season.

Now, Enright is on the verge of realizing his MLB dream.