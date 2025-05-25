Open Extended Reactions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Toronto Blue Jays put reliever Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a right shoulder impingement.

Toronto made the move with Garcia shortly before the start of the middle game of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Garcia, 34, last pitched Thursday against San Diego when he worked a scoreless inning and allowed a hit. This season, Garcia has an 0-2 record with a 3.15 ERA in 21 games. He has 24 strikeouts and 10 walks in 20 innings.

Garcia signed a two-year, $15 million contact with Toronto in December.

Last year, he was traded from Toronto to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. Garcia had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners. He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall in 39 games and 39 innings in 2024.

Garcia has a record of 22-31 and a 3.57 ERA in 435 career games. He has pitched 418⅓ innings, striking out 455 and walking 106, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Mariners and Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays recalled right-handed pitcher Paxton Schultz from Triple-A.