WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola did not throw a planned bullpen session on Saturday because of continued soreness in his sprained right ankle.

Nola was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 16 due to the sprain. The 31-year-old right-hander has struggled this season and was coming off an outing against St. Louis in which he allowed 12 hits, nine runs and three homers -- all career highs -- in a 14-7 loss when he went on the IL.

Nola originally injured the ankle while doing agility work in the outfield in Tampa. He made two starts and said the ankle bothered him to the point he was overcompensating elsewhere in his body.

For the season, Nola is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts. In 11 seasons with Philadelphia, Nola is 105-86 with a 3.78 ERA.

Also, Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa was not in the lineup for Philadelphia's game against the Athletics on Saturday due to left wrist discomfort.

Sosa hurt his wrist on a ground out in the ninth inning of Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. He is expected to return on May 27, after the team's present road trip.

Sosa is batting .354 with a homer and 12 RBI this season.