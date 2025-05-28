Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Justin Verlander threw during a bullpen session on Tuesday night as the 42-year-old, three-time Cy Young Award winner tries to work his way back from a strained right pectoral muscle.

Verlander wore road-gray uniform pants and a black, short-sleeve crew neck as he threw from the mound in the bullpen at Detroit's Comerica Park, where the Giants played the second of a three-game series with the Tigers, losing 3-1.

Verlander struggled with velocity and command because of discomfort during his most recent start on May 18 against the Athletics, a game which he left after four innings.

He threw on the side last Wednesday, but remained unsatisfied with his fitness and was placed on the 15-day injured list the day before the Giants' current road trip began Friday in Washington.

The move was retroactive to May 19 and the Giants are hopeful Verlander will be back after missing just two starts. Verlander said the issue wasn't related to the neck problems that sidelined him for much of the 2024 season.

Verlander has struggled in his first season with the Giants and is still searching for his first win after 10 starts. He is 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA.

Verlander has 41 strikeouts and 21 walks for his worst ratio since 2008 and is allowing the most base runners per inning (1.404) of any season with more than two starts.

The 2011 AL MVP has a career record of 262-150 with a 3.31 ERA in 536 starts.