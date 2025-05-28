Ronel Blanco finishes with 11 strikeouts in the Astros' victory over the Reds. (0:57)

Houston Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco will have surgery on his right elbow and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The starter had sought a second opinion after being placed on the injured list last week with inflammation in the elbow.

The Astros said Blanco -- who is 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 20 walks in nine starts this season -- is anticipated to return at some point during the 2026 season.

Blanco, 31, is among a long list of starting pitchers on the injured list for the Astros. Right-hander Hayden Wesneski underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last week, while right-hander Spencer Arrighetti has been out since April after breaking his right thumb in a batting practice mishap.

Houston is also without right-handers Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier, who are both still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Blanco is in his fourth major league season, all with the Astros. In 2024, he finished 13-6 with a 2.80 ERA in 30 games (29 starts). He threw his only career complete game in his season debut on April 1, no-hitting the Toronto Blue Jays in a 10-0 win.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.