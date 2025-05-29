Open Extended Reactions

Starter AJ Smith-Shawver left the Braves' 5-4 loss to the Phillies in Philadelphia on Thursday with an elbow injury and will return to Atlanta to undergo testing.

Speaking after Game 1 of the teams' doubleheader, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Smith-Shawver told him he "felt a pop" in the elbow.

Smith-Shawver lasted just 2.2 innings, departing after taking a 96.6 mph line drive off his right ankle, a ball hit by Bryson Stott. Smith-Shawver threw a warmup pitch and stayed in the game, then left after wincing while allowing a flyout on the fourth pitch of the at-bat.

He allowed two runs on three hits in the no-decision.

