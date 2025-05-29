Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- White Sox reliever Miguel Castro will miss the remainder of the season with a right knee injury, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Castro, 30, slipped on the infield dirt while covering first base in the ninth inning of Wednesday's win over the New York Mets. He limped off the field and was on crutches after the game.

With one out, the Mets' Juan Soto hit a ground ball to first baseman Miguel Vargas. Castro made it over to first base in time for the out, but he slipped as his right foot hit the bag. Tests later determined he would miss the remainder of the year.

He was appearing in his sixth game for the White Sox after recently being acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for international pool money. Castro had a 7.50 ERA over six innings before getting hurt.

Castro is an 11-year veteran, most recently appearing in the majors for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. Chicago was his fifth major league stop. He appeared in 17 games for Triple-A Sugar Land this season before the trade to the White Sox.

He has a 22-28 career record with a 4.20 ERA in 419 games since breaking into the big leagues with the Blue Jays in 2015. He's also played for the Orioles, Rockies, Yankees and Mets.