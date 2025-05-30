Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Angels will activate superstar outfielder Mike Trout before Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, the start of a six-game road trip.

Trout, 33, has been out since sustaining a contusion on his surgically repaired left knee while trying to beat out an infield single on April 30. Since then, Trout has slowly ramped back up to full baseball activities, running the bases and facing a minor league pitcher at Angel Stadium earlier this week. A rehab assignment was not deemed necessary.

The Angels split their 26 games without Trout, most recently following an eight-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak. All told, their offense ranks 11th in runs per game, 17th in OPS and last in walk-to-strikeout ratio.

A three-time MVP who was by far the most dominant player of the 2010s, Trout played in only 41% of the Angels' games from 2021 to 2024 and was off to a subpar start in 2025, accumulating nine home runs in 29 games but slashing only .179/.264/.462.

Matthew Lugo was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday in order to make room on the active roster for Trout.

With Trout back in right field -- the position he transitioned to in spring training, after an entire career spent in center -- Jorge Soler will likely go back to being the full-time designated hitter. Jo Adell and the newly acquired Chris Taylor are the primary options in center.

The Southern California News Group first reported Trout's impending return.