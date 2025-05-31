Tyrone Taylor impresses as he fires home a strike to throw out Mookie Betts at the plate from center field. (1:15)

LOS ANGELES -- Mookie Betts stubbed a toe in his left foot during an off-the-field incident and missed the opener of the Los Angeles Dodgers' highly anticipated series against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Betts is not expected to go on the injured list, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, but he will not start against the Yankees on Saturday or Sunday. Roberts said the hope is that Betts will return to the lineup shortly thereafter.

"For me, right now, it's just day-to-day," Roberts said after the Dodgers' 8-5, come-from-behind win.

The incident, which affected the tip of Betts' second toe, was believed to have occurred late Wednesday night, after the Dodgers returned from a six-game road trip, when Betts banged his toe against a piece of furniture at his house. Betts called Roberts to inform him about his toe on Friday morning, then underwent X-rays at Dodger Stadium later that afternoon.

Those X-rays revealed a fracture, a source told ESPN, confirming what Betts told the Los Angeles Times after Friday's game. The Dodgers' training staff will spend the weekend attempting to get the swelling down on his toe. At this point, the Dodgers don't believe he can make the injury any worse by playing on it.

Said Roberts: "It's going to be one of those situations per his [pain] tolerance."

Betts' injury isn't the Dodgers' most serious at the moment. Late-inning reliever Evan Phillips, who was rehabbing a forearm injury, didn't feel right playing catch earlier this week and will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, knocking him out for all of 2025 and most of 2026.

Phillips, 30, was released by the Baltimore Orioles in August 2021 and designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays less than two weeks later. The Dodgers picked him up and turned him into a valuable late-game option. From 2022 to 2024, Phillips posted a 2.21 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, saved 44 games and struck out 206 batters in 179 regular-season innings.

But Phillips dealt with arm issues during last year's postseason run and was left off the team's World Series roster. He then went on the IL because of a rotator cuff strain in the middle of March, returned a month later, notched seven scoreless appearances, then went back on the IL on May 7 because of what the team called forearm discomfort. Platelet-rich-plasma injections did not take. Phillips never got better.

"As we started getting into it, it wasn't really responding," Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said. "We felt like this could be a possibility, so as he got deeper into the process and it wasn't really getting better, the decision to do it was pretty much evident with our information." The loss of Phillips is coupled with the Dodgers having four other high-leverage relievers on the IL -- Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech, all of whom are right-handed.

The Dodgers tried to backfill some of that depth by trading for former All-Star closer Alexis Diaz on Thursday. But Diaz, who struggled so badly this season that the Cincinnati Reds optioned him to Triple-A, will initially work out of the Dodgers' spring training complex in Glendale, Arizona.

The Dodgers also have three starting pitchers -- Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki -- recovering from shoulder injuries, with Shohei Ohtani not expected to join the rotation until sometime after the All-Star break.

The lineup, at least, had been healthy. Until now.

Betts, 32, got off to a slow start but was still slashing .254/.338/.405 with eight home runs and five stolen bases while slotting between the hot-hitting Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the No. 2 spot. More notably, Betts had proved to be a capable major league shortstop after working during the offseason at the position.

The hope is that the toe injury doesn't set him back much longer than the rest of this weekend.

In the meantime, Miguel Rojas will continue to get starts at shortstop.

"It's a good part about having depth," Gomes said. "Keep the train moving."