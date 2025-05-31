Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Astros placed outfielder Chas McCormick on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.

The move is retroactive to Friday for McCormick, who is batting .256 with two RBIs in 36 games this season.

McCormick, 30, is a career .250 hitter with 55 homers and 193 RBIs in 472 career games with the Astros.

Also on Saturday, Houston recalled infielder Shay Whitcomb, 26, from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Whitcomb is batting .275 with a Pacific Coast League-leading 18 homers and 38 RBIs in 53 games this season with the Space Cowboys. He batted .220 with five RBIs in 20 games last season with the Astros.