The Cleveland Guardians activated designated hitter David Fry from the 60-day injured list and added him to the roster before Saturday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

The Guardians also placed outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot and designated right-hander Cody Bolton for assignment. Thomas' move was retroactive to Tuesday.

Fry has been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow after last season. He worked out the kinks in rehab assignments with Cleveland's Arizona Complex League team, Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

Fry, 29, made the All-Star team last season, when he batted .263 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs in 122 games.

He came up big in the playoffs, highlighted by belting a two-run homer in the 10th inning of a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Fry batted .286 with two homers and eight RBIs in 10 playoff games.

Thomas, 29, is batting .119 with three RBIs in 17 games this season. He also missed significant time due to a right wrist bone bruise after getting hit by a pitch during a game against the Chicago White Sox on April 8.

Bolton, 26, allowed three runs on four hits in two innings of a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins on April 28, his lone appearance with the Guardians.