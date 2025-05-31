Open Extended Reactions

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker was placed on the 10-day injury list Saturday due to left wrist inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Walker missed batting practice as well as Friday night's game against the Rangers before the team decided to make the move prior to Saturday's road game against Texas.

"I don't think it's going to be more than the 10 days," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "We'll have him back pretty soon."

Walker, 23, is batting just .215 with three homers and 23 RBIs in 47 games this season.

However, he had fared well over his last 12 games by batting .333 (11-for-33) with one home run and 10 RBIs.

Jordan was selected in the first round (21st overall) by St. Louis in 2020. He has a .247 career average with 24 homers and 94 RBIs in 215 games over three seasons.

The Cardinals promoted outfielder Ryan Vilade from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Vilade was batting .280 with five homers and 31 RBIs in 48 games.

Vilade, 26, has previously spent time in the majors with the Colorado Rockies (2021) and Detroit Tigers (2024). He batted .157 with one homer and five RBIs in 20 games.

St. Louis also recalled Roddery Munoz from Memphis and optioned fellow right-hander Gordon Graceffo to the same affiliate.

Munoz had a 7.71 ERA in four relief appearances for the Cardinals earlier this season. Graceffo was 2-0 with a 7.47 ERA in nine appearances with St. Louis.