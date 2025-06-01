Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated left-hander Jose Quintana from the 15-day injured list Sunday to start the series finale against the host Philadelphia Phillies.

Quintana was placed on the injured list with a shoulder impingement May 14. He last pitched May 9, allowing three runs (one earned) and five hits in 5⅓ innings of a 4-3 road loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Brewers signed Quintana as a free agent March 5, and he has delivered for them. He is 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA in six starts and has given up 12 runs (10 earned) in 34 innings.

Quintana, 36, spent last season with the New York Mets, finishing 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 170⅓ innings. In his career, which began in 2012 with the Chicago White Sox, he is 106-104 with a 3.72 ERA with eight teams.

He has made 12 starts against the Phillies in his career and is 1-2 with a 3.53 ERA in 66⅓ innings.

Also Sunday, the Brewers designated left-hander Tyler Alexander for assignment. Alexander, 30, posted a 3-5 record with a 6.19 ERA in 21 appearances (four starts) this season.

He is 20-33 with a 4.67 ERA in 164 career appearances (56 starts) with the Detroit Tigers, Rays and Brewers.