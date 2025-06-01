Open Extended Reactions

The Blue Jays placed outfielder Daulton Varsho on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring injury.

Varsho sustained the injury while attempting to leg out a triple during Toronto's victory against the Athletics on Saturday.

Myles Straw will get the start in center field and bat eighth in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

Varsho, 28, is batting .207 with a team co-leading eight homers to go along with 20 RBIs in 24 games this season.

In other moves, the Blue Jays recalled utilityman Davis Schneider from Triple-A Buffalo, activated relief pitcher Erik Swanson from the 60-day injured list and optioned left-hander Easton Lucas to the Triple-A club.

Swanson, 31, has been hampered by median nerve entrapment since spring training, He has a 10.13 ERA with a 0-1 record in 5 1/3 innings during seven relief appearances in the minors this spring.

Schneider, 26, has gone 1-for-15 with one RBI and eight strikeouts in 10 games this season with the Blue Jays.

Lucas, 28, who was called up from Buffalo on Saturday and earned the win for the Blue Jays after 4 2/3 scoreless innings, is 3-2 record with a 5.82 ERA this season.