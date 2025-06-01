Tim Kurkjian takes a deeper look at the issues plaguing the Rockies' season so far. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Another series, another sweep as the Colorado Rockies continue to make history for all the wrong reasons.

The Rockies fell 5-3 to the New York Mets on Sunday to extend their losing streak to eight games.

It is Colorado's fourth eight-game losing streak this season.

The Rockies are 9-50 -- the worst record through 59 games of any major league team in the modern era (since 1901). They have been swept 10 times in 20 series -- tied for the most sweeps through 20 series with the 1962 Mets, the 1970 Milwaukee Brewers and the 1994 Athletics.

In Rare Company The 2025 Colorado Rockies have yet to win 10 games this season, going 9-50 to become the third-fastest team in MLB history to the 50-loss mark. Year Team Losses 1884 Kansas City Unions 57 1876 Cincinnati Red Stockings 57 2025 Colorado Rockies 59 1889 Louisville Colonels 60

Going even deeper into the record books, Colorado is the third-fastest team to the 50-loss mark -- behind only the 1884 Kansas City Unions and 1876 Cincinnati Red Stockings, who got to 50 losses in 57 games. However, in an odd quirk, the 2025 Rockies -- with one more victory -- will be just the second team to have 50 losses when they record their 10th win, as the 1876 Red Stockings finished their season at 9-56.

"You can either fight or not fight. I don't think not fighting is going to work," Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings told reporters after the game. "We have a really good group of guys in this locker room. We have been playing a lot better baseball. We just haven't been able to get over that hump. A lot of close games this week that didn't go our way. ... We just have to keep plugging. Hopefully, we can break through here."

Colorado got on the scoreboard first Sunday with Orlando Arcia's solo home run off Clay Holmes in the first inning, but Pete Alonso hit a three-run shot in the fourth for the Mets.

The Rockies fought back, tying it on Tyler Freeman's two-run shot in the fifth, but Francisco Lindor answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning and the Rockies' offense went silent thereafter.

Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer changes pitchers after starter Carson Palmquist gave up the lead in the fifth inning of Sunday's loss to the Mets. Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Colorado fell to 4-13 this season when scoring first; the Chicago White Sox (14-17) are the only other team this season to have a sub-.500 record after taking the initial lead. The worst record for a full season since 1900 when scoring first in a game, according to ESPN Research, is 23-50 (.315) by 1962 Mets.

The Rockies haven't held a lead at the end of consecutive innings since they led for the final four innings of their most recent win -- a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on May 23.

Rockies' Road? The Colorado Rockies are in danger of joining some ignominious company by season's end. The White Sox finished the 2024 season with a 39-121 mark, passing the 1962 Mets for the second-most losses all time and the most in the modern era. The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the MLB record with 134 losses. Year Team Losses 1899 Cleveland Spiders 134 2024 Chicago White Sox 121 1962 New York Mets 120 2003 Detroit Tigers 119 1916 Philadelphia Athletics 117

The Mets, meanwhile, won for the seventh time in eight games to finish a 7-2 homestand. They regained sole possession of first place in the NL East, moving a game ahead of Philadelphia.

Holmes (5-3) gave up three hits, struck out three and walked none. The right-hander, who entered this season with 300 consecutive relief appearances dating to 2019, has lasted at least six innings in six of his past eight starts.

Reed Garrett and Edwin Diaz tossed a scoreless inning apiece, with Díaz earning his 13th save.

Colorado has lost all 19 series it has played this season and has been outscored by 185 runs. And if you go back to 2024, that streak extends to a MLB-record 22.

The Rockies, who are the first team in MLB's modern era to lose 28 of their first 31 road games, will try to get win No. 10 on Monday as they start a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.