CHICAGO -- Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz played with a heavy heart Sunday after learning of the death of his older sister, but manager Terry Francona said the 23-year-old shortstop was insistent on being in the lineup.

De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and scored two runs in Cincinnati's 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Francona said De La Cruz insisted he wanted to play in the finale of the weekend series, and the team was going to support him.

After his towering home run -- the 50th of his career -- De La Cruz patted his chest as he took his final steps toward the plate, pointed to the sky and clapped.

After touching home plate, he made a heart with his hands.

"We care so much about playing a game and winning," Francona said, "but in a hurry, you're reminded of what's really important. So I think everybody kind of kept their head on a swivel with him today, just trying to take care of him."

After hitting a home run vs. the Cubs on Sunday, Reds star Elly De La Cruz, whose sister died Saturday, patted his chest as he approached the plate, pointed to the sky and clapped. After touching home plate, he made a heart with his hands. Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Family members confirmed to Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic that De La Cruz's sister Genelis died Saturday after dealing with health problems for some time.

De La Cruz declined to speak with the media Sunday. The Reds also declined to offer any details on the situation, citing De La Cruz's wishes.

"He takes so much pride in being available," Francona said. "Guys like that, Carlos Santana in Cleveland was very similar, and for a kid that's that young, that's an admirable trait."

De La Cruz singled in the first and flied out in the fourth. He connected for his 12th homer in the sixth and walked and scored on Tyler Stephenson's sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The estimated distance on his home run down the line in right was 423 feet with an exit velocity of 117.4 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.