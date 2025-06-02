Athletics third baseman/left fielder Miguel Andujar experienced right oblique discomfort in Sunday's game and likely will be placed on the injured list, manager Mark Kotsay said after the 8-4 loss to the host Toronto Blue Jays.

The team said Andujar, 30, was hurt while taking a swing and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Andujar exited in the bottom of the fifth inning and was replaced at third base by Max Schuemann. Andujar had gotten on base on a fielder's choice in the top of the fifth and later scored on Luis Urias' double.

Andujar went 0-for-2 with one walk and the run. He is batting .296 with three home runs, 20 RBIs, a .328 on-base percentage and .402 slugging percentage in 46 games.

A career .276 hitter, Andujar has 46 homers and 199 RBIs in 419 regular-season games with the New York Yankees (2017-22), Pittsburgh Pirates (2022-23) and Athletics (2024-present).

He was second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 when he batted .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs in 149 games with the Yankees.