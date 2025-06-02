Open Extended Reactions

An intoxicated bettor located overseas was behind social media threats directed last month at Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his family, according to the Houston Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department on Monday declined to identify the suspect or his location and said no charges had been filed. The spokesperson told ESPN that the man admitted that he had been gambling on an Astros game, lost money and was frustrated and inebriated when he sent the threats to McCullers.

The man apologized and asked that his apology be relayed to McCullers and his family, according to the spokesperson. The case remains open while charges are considered. McCullers said threats to "find my kids and murder them" were sent after his start against the Cincinnati Reds on May 10.

In his second game since returning from a nearly 2½-year absence recovering from arm surgery, McCullers gave up seven runs in the first inning.

"I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with," McCullers told reporters after receiving the threats.

McCullers told the Associated Press that his 5-year-old daughter overheard his wife, Kara, talking about the threats on the phone.

"She asked me when I came home, 'Daddy, like, what is threats? Who wants to hurt us? Who wants to hurt me?'" he said.

The Astros hired 24-hour security for McCullers' family after the threats, according to the AP. Multiple MLB players told the AP that they have seen an increase in online threats in recent years as legal sports betting spread across the nation.

"I think over the last few years it's definitely increased," Milwaukee's Christian Yelich said. "It's increased to the point that you're just, 'All right, here we go.' It doesn't even really register on your radar anymore. I don't know if that's a good or a bad thing. You're just so used to that on a day-to-day, night-to-night basis. It's not just me. It's everybody in here, based on performance."