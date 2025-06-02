Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles reinstated Colton Cowser from the 60-day injured list Monday, bringing back the outfielder prior to a six-game road trip out West.

Baltimore was off Monday before facing the Mariners and Athletics on this trip. The last-place Orioles are coming off a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

Cowser has been out with a broken left thumb. He hasn't played since May 30.

Baltimore designated utilityman Cooper Hummel for assignment.

Cowser hit 24 home runs last season, finishing second in the American League rookie of the year vote.